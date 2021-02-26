2 teens killed, 3 wounded in separate drive-by shootings in Mitchells Plain

The shooting took place on the corners of Cadillac and Riley streets in Beacon Valley on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - A 13-year-old has been killed and three others aged between 14 and 18 were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Mitchells Plain.

The police's Andre Traut: "According to reports, the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire at the victims. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the suspects are yet to be arrested.

Traut said that officers responded to another murder on the same street corner moments later.

"Police were called to another scene on the corner of Cadillac and Austin streets, Beacon Valley where the body of a 18-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds to his neck. The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel."

