SA records 1,676 new COVID-19 infections, 144 deaths in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 1,676 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and forty-four more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 49,667.

In the last 24 hours, 1,676 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

The country's recovery rate is at 94%.

Meanwhile, the next batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive in the country on Saturday.

