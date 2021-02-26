SA records 1,676 new COVID-19 infections, 144 deaths in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 1,676 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and forty-four more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 49,667.

The country's recovery rate is at 94%.

Meanwhile, the next batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive in the country on Saturday.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 1 509 124. Regrettably, 144 deaths have been recorded which brings the total to 49 667 deaths.Our recoveries now stand at 1 424 401, representing a recovery rate of 94% pic.twitter.com/nJP5PwOwOv Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 25, 2021

