UPDATE: Sandton licensing dept operations resume after protesters disperse

Owners of independent driving schools in Alexandra marched to the licensing department on Thursday morning, angry over the online booking system, claiming that it did not work and did not assist private driving schools and their customers.

JOHANNESBURG – Protesters who blocked the roads at the Sandton licensing department in Marlboro have dispersed and those left trapped in the building are free to leave.

They blocked off the roads, leaving several people who were already inside stranded for hours, barring them from leaving.

Marlboro Driving Schools Association spokesperson Mmereia Legodi said: “It’s always crashing when we go online. We have only one day for drivers’ licenses and learners. I think we are overloading it. If they can update the server and allocations of those bookings because we only get 20%.”

They did not apply for permission to stage the march and it was, therefore, an illegal march.

One man said that he had been stuck inside the building for four hours, with the protesters blocking the entrance and exit points.

"They're not letting us go out. They've blocked the whole road and they don't care. I've got a child at home and I need to go and fetch her and I cannot. I'm stuck here."

The JMPD's Xolani Fihla earlier said that they hoped to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

