Thohoyandou woman (35) arrested for conspiring to murder ex-husband

It is alleged the suspect hired a hitman in November last year to kill her ex-husband who is a police officer over a child maintenance dispute.

JOHANNESBURG - A 35-year-old woman has been arrested by the Hawks on Thursday for conspiring to murder her ex-husband in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

The hitman was allegedly promised R10,000

The Hawks’ Matimba Maluleke said: “Our serious organised crime investigation received a tip off about the plot and kept an observation until the suspect was arrested the time she went to withdraw money from the bank to pay the hitman. The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court on Friday.”

