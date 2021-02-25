Stats SA: Over 70% of black children live without their biological dads at home

The report revealed that only 31.7% of black children stayed with their biological fathers, compared to 51.3% of coloured children, 86.1% of Indian/Asian children and 80.2% of white children.

JOHANNESBURG - A Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) report has revealed that among the various population groups in the country, black children aged 0 – 17 were the least likely to stay with their biological father at home compared to their peers of other races.

Stats SA on Thursday released the _Children’s Education and Well-being in South Africa _report conducted in 2018, which takes a look into the lives of the country's children under age 18.

The report revealed that only 31.7% of black children stayed with their biological fathers, compared to 51.3% of coloured children, 86.1% of Indian/Asian children and 80.2% of white children.

Across all four race groups, between 74% and 92.6% of children stayed with their mothers.

When broken down across the nine provinces, the percentage distribution of fathers who stayed with their biological children followed similar trends across the provinces over four years (2014 - 2018).

Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng and Northern Cape showed a slight increase in the percentage of fathers who stayed with their biological children.

A decline in the percentage of fathers who stayed with their biological children was observed in the rest of the provinces, with North West presenting the largest percentage point decline of 6.1% between 2014 and 2018.

In 2018, the Western Cape had the highest percentage of homes where children stayed with their fathers (55.8%), while the Eastern Cape had the lowest percentage at only 24.9%.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.