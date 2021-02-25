Zondo Inquiry to publicly detail questions for Swifambo boss in his absence

DCJ Zondo made the comments on Wednesday after testimony by forensic investigator Marc Sacks about how the company was formed specifically for the r3.5billion locomotives contract from Prasa.

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission said that it would detail all the questions that it wanted Swifambo Rail director Auswell Mashaba to answer like it did when former President Jacob Zuma refused to appear.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made the comments on Wednesday after testimony by forensic investigator Marc Sacks about how the company was formed specifically for the R3.5 billion locomotives contract from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Sacks detailed how Swifambo Rail later paid hundreds of millions to companies, individuals in the African National Congress (ANC), and the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

The commission will lay a criminal complaint against Mashaba, who refused to appear at the commission on Wednesday.

READ: Commission to lay criminal complaint against Swifambo Rail's Mashaba



In 2013, Prasa under chief executive officer Lucky Montana awarded a contract to Swifambo Rail and paid it the first R460 million of a total of R2.65 billion.

Swifambo outsourced the work to German rail company Vossloh, which was paid R290 million with no legal relationship in place.

Like the Free State asbestos saga, several people who did none of the work were paid most of that money.

“Mashaba nearly R103 million, Mabunda he benefitted R54.6 million, one individual got R10 million, Cynthia Padish R20 million, Nkosi Sabelo, Sars received R360 million and the description in the banker's statement said Jacob Zuma Foundation R150,000; R5 million that the liquidators say built a kitchen for Mr Mabunda.”

READ MORE: Hawks must explain why nothing done about Swifambo payments - Zondo

Sacks said it was not possible that Prasa didn’t know that Swifambo had no track record when it was awarded the contract.

Now Zondo wants us to know why Mashaba must testify.

“In light of Mr Mashaba's refusal to appear let the public know; which is also what Mr Pretorius did when Mr Zuma refused to appear.”

He said the Hawks must also explain why nothing has been done.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.