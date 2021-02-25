Sierra Leone to receive 200,000 virus vaccine doses

The West African nation's official infection rate is far below that of the West, having recorded 3,880 cases since March, and 79 deaths.

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone - Sierra Leone will receive 200,000 doses of the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm on Thursday, the health ministry said.

But the country is nonetheless in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, which forced the government to impose a nationwide curfew last month.

On Thursday, the health ministry said China had donated 200,000 doses of Sinopharm, which were due to arrive the same day.

Beijing has also donated 201,600 disposable needles and syringes, it added.

Sinopharm is 79% effective against COVID-19, according to its developers.

It being rolled out in other African countries, including the Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea and Senegal.

