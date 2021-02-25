Sasco calls on Minister Mboweni to avail more funds to students

Sasco was part of several civil organisations that took to the streets on Wednesday, ahead of the minister’s delivery of the 2021 budget speech.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to avail more funding for students.

The students’ organisations said far too many students cannot go back to university because of historical debt.

Sasco’s Thabile Dlamini said: “There is no better investment that you can put in than education in this country. What we want to see is curbing unemployment and students that are unable to pay off the debts that they have from studying in institutions of higher learning.”

