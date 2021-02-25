‘SAPS serve interests of white elite’ – Numsa condemns arrests at Saftu march

Two people were arrested in Cape Town during Wednesday’s nationwide demonstration over concerns around the economy, including the high unemployment rate.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has accused police of overreacting, abusing their power, and using force during a South African Federation of Trade Unions-led protest to Parliament ahead of the budget presentation.

They were accused of violating lockdown regulations.

Numsa's spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “The same police were very lenient three weeks ago when wealthy white people defied lockdown regulations and gathered on Muizenberg beach in Cape Town. There was no barbed wire, there were no arrests and no one was physically assaulted. We are not surprised by the actions of the SAPS. The police serve the interests of the wealthy white elite, and their job is to police poverty and stifle the democratic rights of the working class and the poor to protest against their conditions.”

We condemn the SAPS for arresting the Western Cape Provincial Secretary of SAFTU comrade Andre Adams and Comrade Nadine Simons the Chairperson of DEMAWUSA#SAFTUStrike#SAFTUStayAway

.@IrvinJimSA

.@Zwelinzima1

.@SAFTU_media

.@RealDEMAWUSA pic.twitter.com/tDjc0VJNVs NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) February 24, 2021

