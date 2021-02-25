SA loses 110 more citizens to COVID-19; 1,862 new infections reported

One hundred and ten more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, raising the country's national death toll to more than 49,523.

In the past 24 hours, 1,862 new infections have been added to the count, with more than 1.5 million cases found since the virus reached our shores.

The recovery rate still sits at 94%.

The Health ministry said that over 41,000 health workers had now been vaccinated in the Johnson & Johnson implementation study.

