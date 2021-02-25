Ramaphosa: SA education system must be aligned with digital revolution

President Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the virtual basic education lekgotla on Thursday morning which takes place under the theme: 'Equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world'.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said that as South Africa reviewed the matric results, the education system must be redeveloped to prepare for the digital revolution.

This year’s event was held under the theme "Equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world".

The president said that studies showed that the country was lagging behind in the information technology skills needed.

He said it would not be possible for government to build a skilled economy if the education sector did not pay attention to subject areas at a basic education level.

“Equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world necessitates a relook at these critical subject areas and the curriculum in general. If we are to seize the opportunities of the industrial revolution, our education system must be re-oriented towards its development in our country.”

Ramaphosa also paid tribute to teachers who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and congratulated the class of 2020 for their achievement during a difficult year.

Our educators, like our health professionals, gave of their best this past year. They displayed the utmost professionalism in going to teach despite the risks.



As we reflect on the past year, with all its hardship and difficulty, our greatest congratulations go to our matriculants.



He said that while the year ahead would be hard, the country now had a clear path to recovery.

“If we are to meet our developmental goals, we are to provide young people with a quality education that prepares them not just for the challenges of the present, but also for the opportunities of the future.”

