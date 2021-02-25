Mkhize appeals to political parties not politicise vaccine rollout programme

Mkhize on Thursday afternoon addressed the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) about the vaccine rollout.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has appealed to party leaders to not politicise the country’s vaccine rollout programme.

He told the NCOP that 32,000 health workers had already been vaccinated.

Mkhize told NCOP members the country could expect more Johnson & Johnson vaccines doses now that the vaccine had received emergency approval.

He said the vaccine could now be rolled out in larger numbers because it was no longer part of a limited research study.

Mkhize has also appealed to opposition political leaders to work together: “I would like to appeal to our leadership in society and in the political parties that we need to keep the fight against COVID-19 nonpartisan and we need to work together to demystify the vaccinations and deal with the myths and misinformation.”

The department’s Dr Anban Pillay has also given a presentation to the NCOP, saying they would now be monitoring all those vaccinated.

“Once the vaccines are delivered, we want to monitor the safety of those that have been vaccinated.”

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told the National Assembly that Treasury had allocated R12 billion to funding the vaccine rollout over the medium term.

