Marc Sacks details how the R80 million paid to ANC came about

Speaking at the state capture commission on Thursday, Sacks said Mashaba had stated that he paid the money but he was not sure if the money reached the party.

JOHANNESBURG - Forensic investigator Marc Sacks said Auswell Mashaba told his firm that as soon as Swifambo had signed a R3.5 billion locomotives deal, two people approached him demanding R80 million for the African National Congress (ANC).

His commission for the payment was R8 million.

“Shortly after leasing was awarded the tender by Prasa, Mashaba and Mabunda were approached by two individuals - Maria Gomez and attorney George Sabelo - who said they were fundraisers for the ANC.”

Sacks said Mashaba stated that he secured R88 million - R80 million for the ANC and R8 million for himself.

Evidence leader advocate Vas Soni said: “Where did the R8 million come from?

Sacks answered: “From Prasa.”

The commission is expected to lay a criminal complaint against Mashaba for his failure to appear before the commission.

