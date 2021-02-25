Makhensa Mabunda scored millions from Prasa locomotive deal, Zondo Inquiry hears

Voslooh was contracted by Swifambo to supply the 70 locomotives, that were ordered by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) for R3.5-billion.

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission on Thursday heard how German rail company Voslooh paid R89 million to Makhensa Mabunda and companies linked to him.

Forensic investigator Marc Sacks continued his testimony about his findings.

Voslooh was contracted by Swifambo to supply the 70 locomotives that were ordered by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) for R3.5 billion.

The company said in its annual report that the revenue was its most significant that year.

But then, after it was paid it returned some of the money to South Africa.

“R25 million being paid by a person that receives, in their words, ‘a mega contract’ from South Africa to an individual.”

“Mr Mabunda and his entities would receive significant funds from Swifambo. Not only that, Mr Mabunda and his linked entities were significantly involved in the tender.”

