Madikizela: Nyanga sinkhole site where 4 children died inspected before incident

Earlier this month, the four were playing near the Borcherds Quarry off-ramp in the Nyanga area when they became trapped under collapsing sand.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Thursday said that the site where four boys died along the N2 Highway had been inspected before the tragedy.

Earlier this month, the four were playing near the Borcherds Quarry off-ramp in the Nyanga area when they became trapped under collapsing sand.

READ MORE: 4 Victims of Borcherds Quarry tragedy drowned after falling into sinkhole

An investigation was launched and Madikizela said that the findings had been handed over to him.

“Our record shows that the site where this tragedy occurred was inspected on Friday before the Monday when the incident occurred, and no problems were found.”

He said that there were no problems found during the inspection.

“They were unaware that the area they were playing in had been undermined the previous weekend by criminals. The tragic outcome was that the sand collapsed, and the children were buried beneath it.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.