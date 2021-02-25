Hawks must explain why nothing done about Swifambo payments - Zondo

Forensic investigator Ryan Marc Sacks unravelled how money was paid to Swifambo Rail when it was awarded a R3.5 billion contract and how some of it flowed from that company to others and individuals.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that the Hawks must explain why nothing had been done about allegations that billions paid by Prasa to buy locomotives flowed to companies and individuals that didn't do any of that work.

The recipients included the Jacob Zuma Foundation, which allegedly received R150,000 and Makhensa Mabunda who got a kitchen for R5 million.

Sacks told Zondo that the Hawks asked for his preliminary report in 2017 and they’d been quiet since then.

So Zondo said that they should tell South Africa why.

"Since nothing has been done, the Hawks owe the country an explanation."

