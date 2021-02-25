20°C / 22°C
Gauteng MEC Lesufi disappointed with Umalusi assessment of 2020 matric results

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that while the province accepted the results released by the quality assurance body, it failed to acknowledge the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic on matrics.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi speaks during a special Gauteng government event in Johannesburg to honour the matric class of 2020. Picture: Thando Kubheka/Eyewitness News
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he was disappointed with the manner in which Umalusi assessed the 2020 national senior certificate exams.

Lesufi said that while the province accepted the results released by the quality assurance body, it failed to acknowledge the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic on matrics.

According to the MEC, in 2019, Umalusi reduced the marks of two subjects after it felt that pupils performed too well, while in 2020, eight subjects were reduced.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng government held a special event in Johannesburg to honour the class of 2020.

Lesufi said that the quality assurance body missed an opportunity to ensure that no pupil was disadvantaged by anything beyond their control.

"When learners worked so hard - they were online, they were not sleeping, they were doing all these things - you reduced their marks purely because they passed too much? I don't think it's fair. I'm hopeful that one day Umalusi will review this and give these learners the support that they need to get."

