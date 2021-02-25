Fritz welcomes Ipid probe into SAPS deployment at Belville Sassa offices

Last month, police used water cannons against disability grant applicants in an effort to separate people and to adhere to safety protocols.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has welcomed an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) into the South African Police Service (SAPS) deployment at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices in Bellville.

Last month, police used water cannons against disability grant applicants in an effort to separate people and to adhere to safety protocols.

Fritz on Thursday said those responsible for the inhuman actions needed to account for what happened on 15 January. MEC spokesperson Cayla Murray.

“Ipid have confirmed that they are investigating the matter.”

