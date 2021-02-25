EFF writes to Ramaphosa calling for the resumption of political gatherings

The EFF said that in the light of there being no clear indication that the 2021 municipal polls set for November would be postponed, political parties should be allowed to gather and campaign.

JOHANNESBURG –The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that the resumption of political gatherings was essential for South Africa’s own survival.

The red berets have written a legal letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to amend current lockdown regulations in order to open up the political space.

Gatherings were banned in December when the President moved the country back to level 3. This also saw the closure of beaches, borders and the sale of alcohol banned, but these have since been rescinded.

The EFF said that in the light of there being no clear indication that the 2021 municipal polls set for November would be postponed, political parties should be allowed to gather and campaign.

While the EFF spent most of 2020 advocating for South Africa to remain under lockdown level 5 and called for the postponement of the local government elections, it seems the party has realised that time was running out and it has ramped up its calls for the resumption of political gatherings.

The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo said that with no clear indication that the municipal polls may be postponed, it was crucial for parties to engage with potential voters.

“Those voters must be canvased. They need to know what they are voting for, they must be able to question us as we go door-to-door to their houses to give them our manifesto.”

Pambo said this was not just in the interest of the political parties but in the interests of the country.

“It is essential for the survival of this country to be able to choose government that is suitable, that our people deserve.”

The EFF has given the President until Thursday to respond to its legal letter.

EFF Letter To President Cyril Ramaphosa Calling For The Opening Of Political Space Within The Republic Of South Africa

