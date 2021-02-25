East London woman arrested for evading tax worth R1.5m

Neliswa Tantsi was apprehended on Wednesday by the Hawks in the East London area.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been arrested for evading tax to the tune of R1.5 million.

Neliswa Tantsi was apprehended on Wednesday by the Hawks in the East London area.

It is alleged that between 2014 and 2015, she under-declared her profits but still claimed inflated value-added tax.

She's appeared in court and her case will be heard in April.

The tax collector and other authorities will be boosting efforts to find tax dodgers.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has reportedly netted billions of rand over the past several months through more than 100 investigations.

