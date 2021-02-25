Cosatu slates Mboweni budget as ‘disconnected from reality' and 'pro business'

Cosatu has criticised what it called Treasury’s failure to speed up economic development in order to create jobs, focus on supporting rural and township economies, and access to services.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has said the 2021 budget is a huge let down for workers and the poor.

The budget documents revealed that there were allocation cuts in health and considerations of reducing grants in some education categories.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the budget was removed from reality while it was pro-business.

“It’s a budget that is very disconnected from the day-to-day realities of most South Africans. It’s a pro-business budget that is giving tax incentives, with no conditions, to the private sector. This is the same private sector that has been taking money out of the country, that is retrenching using the very same tax incentives to mechanise.”

