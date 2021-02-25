Cope blames criminal justice after Auswell Mashaba fails to appear before Zondo

This follows the failure by the former director of Swifambo Rail Auswell Mashaba to appear after he was summoned to testify on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of the People (Cope) has on Thursday blamed the criminal justice system for allowing what it said was a very dangerous development unfolding at the Zondo commission.

This follows the failure by the former director of Swifambo Rail Auswell Mashaba to appear after he was summoned to testify on Wednesday.

READ: Swifambo boss Mashaba admits to paying ANC R80mn from Prasa tender

Mashaba was expected to answer questions about the contracts the company was awarded by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, but his lawyers said the summons was unlawful and not binding.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has since instructed the secretary of his commission to lay a criminal complaint against Mashaba.

ALSO READ: Zondo Inquiry to publicly detail questions for Swifambo Boss in his absence

Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem said: “Auswell Mashaba is the third person to undermine the Zondo commission. Dudu Myeni identified a protected state witness, Mr X, in November and she is not yet charged. The commission opened charges against [former President Jacob] Zuma for absconding the commission and Zuma is not yet charged.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.