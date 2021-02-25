A year after 7-year-old Emaan Solomons' murder, case not finalised yet

Emaan Solomons was playing in front of her family home on this day last year when she was hit by a stray bullet.

CAPE TOWN - It has been a year since 7-year-old Ocean View girl was killed.

That same day, a homeless man was also shot dead near the child's home.

It has been a difficult year for Emaan Solomons' family. Not only have they lost her to gang violence but the case against the two men accused of her murder has not yet been finalised.

Her father, Azmir Oosthuizen, previously told Eyewitness News that he expected the matter to be concluded earlier this month.

Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks made their first appearance in the Western Cape High Court but that was only for a pre-trial hearing.

The matter has been postponed to next month.

Solomons' death highlighted the scourge of gang violence in the Ocean View community. She's among several children who've fallen victim to the scourge.

It's believed that Basson and Fredericks were targeting a rival gangster.

However, they missed their target and the little girl was struck instead.

