A dud Budget Speech: Black Sash not pleased with low increase on social grants

The organisation has criticised the low increase in social grants.

CAPE TOWN - Human rights lobby group Black Sash on Thursday said it was dismayed and extremely disappointed in Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech.

Pension, disability and care dependency grants increased by R30, while the foster care payout was hiked by R10.

Now Black Sash said Mboweni's budget failed to consider the economy from a human rights perspective.

National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker said: “To only increase grants lower than inflation rate ranging from R10 for child support grant and foster care grants and R30 for other grants is really very little for people to be able to survive in this current context.”

She said government should do more to assist the poor.

Meanwhile, the child and youth development experts have welcomed Mboweni's Budget for the next financial year.

Group CEO at Afrika Tikku Marc Lubner said it was pleased with government's plans for youth employment, students support and invest in the township economy.

Mboweni announced a R4 billion investment by the Department of Small Business Development to help township entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurship grants should be allocated to individuals who have shown an ability to utilise those grants appropriately.”

