WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry keeps spotlight on Prasa

The state capture inquiry continues hearing evidence relating to allegations of state capture at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry continues hearing evidence relating to allegations of state capture at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Ryan Marc Sacks, the director of Crowe Forensics SA is giving evidence in this regard.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry keeps spotlight on Prasa