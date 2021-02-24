Swifambo boss Mashaba admits to paying ANC R80mln from Prasa tender

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond has instructed the secretary of the commission to lay a criminal complaint against Mashaba.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said Swifambo Rail director Auswell Mashaba - who has defied summons to appear - has admitted that he paid R80 million to the African National Congress (ANC) after his company was awarded a R3.5 billion contract by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).



Deputy Chief Justice Raymond has on Wednesday instructed the secretary of the commission to lay a criminal complaint against Mashaba.

Zondo said the defiance may be the result of last week’s defiance by former President Jacob Zuma and if it was allowed to spread. it would be chaos for all of the justice system.

Evidence leader advocate Vas Soni said R2.6 billion of the Swifambo contract was paid but only 13 of the 70 locomotives paid for were delivered.

Soni said Mashaba had to tell the people what happened to their money.

Soni read: “I was forced to pay money to people who said they were collecting money for the ANC and I agreed to pay R80 million.”

