Saftu’s Andre Adams & another member arrested during march to Parliament

Saftu members are marching to Parliament on Wednesday ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech at 2 pm.

Members of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) took to the streets of Cape Town on 24 February 2021, to voice their anger at a number of economic challenges the country faces. Picture: Zukile Daniel/Eyewitness News.
Members of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) took to the streets of Cape Town on 24 February 2021, to voice their anger at a number of economic challenges the country faces. Picture: Zukile Daniel/Eyewitness News.
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been taken into custody during the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)'s march to Parliament.

Saftu members were marching to Parliament on Wednesday ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech at 2 pm.

However, the situation remains tense with police trying to disperse them and earlier lobbing stun grenades.

READ: Saftu members to march today over SA’s economic challenges

Saftu general secretary Andre Adams spoke to Eyewitness News before he was arrested.

“We’re marching to Parliament on the basis of all the inequalities that people are facing at the workplace, the failure of government to address them and we’re now seeing COVID-19 being used as an excuse to not address them.”

Police have, however, blocked the march from reaching Parliament precinct.

Protesters made their way to the Grand Parade to continue the demonstration.

WATCH: Stun grenades thrown, two arrested at Saftu march in CT

