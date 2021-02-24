Saftu members to march over SA’s economic challenges today

Several small gatherings, in line with COVID-19 regulations, were expected to take place around the country to highlight challenges such as unemployment which now sits at 32.5%.

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) are heading into the streets on Wednesday morning, to voice their anger at a number of economic challenges the country faced.

They are concerned about a number of issues, including the high unemployment rate.

READ: SA unemployment rate increased to 32.5% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA

On Tuesday, Statistics South Africa released the employment data for the fourth quarter of 2020, which showed that unemployment was now at 32.5%, the highest since 2008.

Several small gatherings, in line with COVID-19 regulations, were expected to take place around the country.

In Gauteng, members were expected to start gathering from 8am at the National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa headquarters in Marshalltown in Johannesburg.

Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi listed the number of concerns around the economic crisis.

“We are starting a process towards the fulfillment of the dream towards the broadest possible unity front of workers’ formations, to resist what is clearly an onslaught against workers. An unemployment rate of above 40% in a country so rich?”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.