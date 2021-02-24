SA COVID-19 death toll hits 49,413 as 263 more deaths recorded

Nearly 1,000 new infections were recorded by the Health Department in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of cases to 1,505,586.

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and sixty-three more South Africans have died after contracting the coronavirus.

This takes the total number of deaths since the pandemic hit South Africa in March last year to 49,413.

A total of 1,419,459 South Africans have recovered from the virus.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 1 505 586. Regrettably, a further 263 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 49 413 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 419 459, representing a recovery rate of 94% pic.twitter.com/OKMJngPLja Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 23, 2021

