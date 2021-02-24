PowerBall results: Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 23 February 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Have you checked your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results?

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 23 January 2021:

PowerBall: 8, 13, 25, 32, 42 B: 16

PowerBall plus: 6, 9, 19, 20, 26 B: 10

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

