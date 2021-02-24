Mboweni announces R30 boost for old age, childcare grants

Tito Mboweni delivered his Budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has announced adjustments to the regular social assistance grants.

"Total consolidated spending amounts to R2 trillion each year over the medium term, the majority of which goes towards social services."

President Cyril Ramaphosa had already announced that the R350 special COVID-19 social relief of distress grant will be extended for the next three months.

"R6.3 billion is allocated to extend the special COVID-19 social relief of distress grant until the end of April 2021."

Mboweni also announced that provinces will receive R3.5 billion from the Department of Social Development to improve access to early childhood development services.

