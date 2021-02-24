WC police hunt 4 suspects after fatal shooting in Thembalethu

The shooting at the entrance to the township earlier on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead in Thembalethu, George in the southern Cape.

The shooting happened at the entrance to the township earlier on Wednesday.

Police are now searching for four suspects who fled on foot.

The police's Chris Spies said: “Police preliminary investigation indicates that the four suspects, one armed with a firearm, approached a white Audi and were wearing suits. The driver of the vehicle was hit and sustained gun wounds to his body and his face."

