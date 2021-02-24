20°C / 22°C
MacG losses sponsorship from retail brand Studio 88

The brand has announced that it pulled its sponsorship of the controversial podcaster who hosts 'Podcast & Chill with MacG'.

FILE: MacGyver Mukwevho. Picture: Macgyver Mukwevho/Twitter.
FILE: MacGyver Mukwevho. Picture: Macgyver Mukwevho/Twitter.
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – MacG has lost his sponsorship with retail brand Studio 88.

The brand has announced on Wednesday that it pulled its sponsorship of the controversial podcaster who hosts Podcast & Chill with MacG.

The podcast has been on the receiving end of backlash over transphobic slurs, which saw other sponsors pulling out.

Last month, financial service provider Old Mutual announced it had withdrawn its sponsorship for popular YouTube podcaster MacGyver Mukwevho following transphobic comments made in one episode.

READ MORE: Old Mutual cuts ties with MacG over transphobic comments

News of the short-lived four-episode deal, which ran on only one episode, broke this week despite the uproar.

However, IOL reports that the clothing store said the podcast channel failed to deliver on their responsibility to their craft and their members and therefore distanced itself from the comments, the podcast and its members.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

