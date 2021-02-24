Lesufi dedicates GP’s matric pass rate to 34 teachers who died of COVID-19

The Gauteng government is on Wednesday holding a special event in Johannesburg today to honour the class of 2020 for their performance in the national senior certificate exams.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has dedicated the province's matric pass rate to 34 teachers who succumbed to COVID-19 in the province.

The Gauteng government is on Wednesday holding a special event in Johannesburg on Wednesday to honour the class of 2020 for their performance in the national senior certificate exams.

The province came second in the country after achieving an 83.8% overall pass rate.

Lesufi said the province would have not been able to do well in the matric exams without teachers that sacrificed their lives during a devastating pandemic.

“I want to dedicate these results to these 34 educators that sacrificed their lives so that our children can pass.”

