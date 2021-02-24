Govt allocates over half of R2 trillion spending budget to social services

Culture and learning remain the largest spending area at R402.9 billion with the bulk of that allocation earmarked for salaries.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has allocated more than half of the country’s R2 trillion spending budget for this year to social services.

Culture and learning remain the largest spending area at R402.9 billion with the bulk of that allocation earmarked for salaries.

This is followed by health, which stands at R248.8 billion a slight increase from R230 billion last year.

Government said the decision to spend R987.1 billion or 56.8% of allocations in this year's budget is in line with its pro-poor policies.

Treasury has also earmarked more than R28 billion in the next three years in standalone conditional grants to provinces and municipalities that will allow them to upgrade informal settlements.

This forms part of proposed changes to the structure of conditional grants, which Treasury said was meant to align with evolving policy objectives.

The social services allocations, however, also reveal some reductions, which include health spending where just over R50 billion will be cut in the next three years.

That will largely affect salaries over time and variations in unit costs in HIV programmes.

Meanwhile, in education, Treasury raised serious concerns with the running of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, which it believes will require a review of student enrolment growth and bursary allowances due to slower growth in subsidies and grants.



