Gauteng eyes cannabis industry as one to get economy on a high

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province already had the industrial infrastructure to process cannabis for medicinal purposes.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng government said that it would look at the cannabis industry as one of the many ways to revitalise the province's economy.

The provincial government’s focusing on high growth priority sectors and infrastructure investment projects, in line with the national government's "economic reconstruction and recovery plan" that was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Some of the sectors included energy, tourism, automotive and aerospace, as well as transportation, and the cannabis industry.

“The new sector of the economy – cannabis. The cannabis industry, we want to be the industrial hub,” said Premier David Makhura.

Makhura said that the province already had the industrial infrastructure to process cannabis for medicinal purposes.

“Not to smoke, please, not to smoke. I can imagine some are already imagining it."

The premier said that there were opportunities for the province to rework the weed on a bigger scale for health purposes, to possibly treat those with health problems.

In 2018, the Constitutional Court decriminalised the use and cultivation of cannabis in private for personal consumption.

