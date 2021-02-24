Cosatu blames govts ‘bad policy choices’ for high unemployment figures

According to Stats SA, South Africa has recorded its highest unemployment rate since 2008 at 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress for South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it was not surprised that the unemployment rate increased to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and it has blamed government's bad policy choices.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the results from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, 22 February 2021.

It’s the highest unemployment rate since 2008.

The number of employed people increased to 15 million, however, the unemployed also increased to 7.2 million.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said he hoped that government realised that their poor policy choices had backfired.

“We hope that sanity will prevail, and they will realise that it has backfired and today’s budget will shift away from that austerity framework.”

