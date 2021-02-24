Civil society groups mobilising against social impact of Treasury budget cuts

This as many services, mainly at grassroots, suffer the consequences of allocation reductions in human settlements, health and transport among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations said that they were mobilising against the social impact of budget cuts instituted by Treasury during October’s medium-term budget statement.

This as many services, mainly at grassroots, suffer the consequences of allocation reductions in human settlements, health and transport among others.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is set to deliver his budget on Wednesday afternoon, with tax expected to be drawn into sharp focus.

Civil society organization Amandla.mobi has launched a campaign against rich people to have their personal income tax increased to raise much-needed revenue in the fiscus.

The organisation’s Tlou Seopa has painted a devastating picture of the desperation felt by poor people whose quality of life is deteriorating, including with basic services such as healthcare.

"There is no justifying cuts to public spending when all it does is punish millions of people by pushing them into shallow poverty and deepening inequality as those with resources are able to opt-out and use private services."

Last year, Treasury cut the health budget by R3.9 billion over the medium term.

Economist Busi Sibeko said that the budget cuts had an impact as far back as 2014 when some were first effected.

"It doesn't ultimately resolve the underlying issues of why certain programmes are not working and what we should do to do them better, especially the ones that are meant to realise human rights. There's been cuts to CCMA... I don't think it can ever be justifiable that those cuts are happening."

Sibeko stressed that in education, learner spending had been declining for years, adding that it fell by 8% in real terms in 2010.

With the effects of Treasury’s austerity budget on display, it remains to be seen whether it will continue on this allocations reduction trajectory.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.