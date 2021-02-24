Chief Diko II to be laid to rest on Tuesday

The AmaBhaca kingdom said the late chief will be laid to rest on 2 March at eLundzini, KwaBhaca.

JOHANNESBURG - Details of the funeral service of Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II have been announced on Wednesday.

The AmaBhaca kingdom said the late chief would be laid to rest on Tuesday, 2 March at eLundzini, KwaBhaca, in the Eastern Cape.

The service will be broadcast on different online and other media platforms.

READ: Chief Madzikane Diko’s death tragic and unexpected - AmaBhaca statement

On Tuesday, there will be a drive-through at the eLudzini residence.

Diko who was married to suspended presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko, died on Sunday after being admitted to hospital with abdominal pain.

READ: Ramaphosa sends condolences to Diko following death of her husband

He was thrust into the spotlight last year after allegations that he received a multimillion-rand tender from the Gauteng Department of Health.

