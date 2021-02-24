Cape Winelands firefighters attend to fire just outside Franschhoek

The fire, which started in the Overberg a few days ago, spread into the Cape Winelands area late on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Winelands firefighters are on Wednesday attending have attended to a fire in the valleys at the back of Banhoek and Berg River Dam outside Franschhoek, in the Western Cape.

The fire, which started in the Overberg a few days ago, spread into the Cape Winelands area late on Tuesday afternoon. At this stage, it is difficult to establish the full extent of the fire, there has been no loss of life, livelihood or infrastructure.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Jo-Anne Otto said: “The fire is fueled by a mixture of dense mixed vegetation and a strong breeze. The thick cloud cover the area and smoke caused by the dense fire together with the rain is hampering firefighter activities.”

She said the Fire Protection Association had warned landowners in the area close to the fire to ensure that property bordering the veld be cleared of dry bushes and other flammable vegetation.

“There is concern that the predicted hot weather on Wednesday will put further pressures on the teams. The fire teams are implementing recognised fire techniques, such as burnouts, to prevent the fire from moving in inhabited areas and crops.”

