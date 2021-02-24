73% of Gauteng matrics eligible to enrol at any institution of higher learning

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has praised the matric class of 2020 for their performance in the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a special event in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-three percent of matriculants that sat for the National Senior Certificate exams in Gauteng will be able to enrol at any institution of higher learning in the country.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has praised the matric class of 2020 for their performance in the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a special event in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Naptosa, Sadtu welcome matric 2020 results

The province achieved the second-highest overall pass rate in the country, with 83.8%.

Gauteng also made history after 92,000 pupils passed matric and by obtaining over 45,000 bachelor passes.

ALSO READ: Come back: Lesufi appeals to 3,000 pupils who haven't returned to school

Lesufi said the province achieved remarkable milestones despite a difficult year.

“And in the history of our country, no single province has had 92,000 pupils pass matric and have more than 45,000 bachelor passes.”

VIDEO: 'I was expecting a bloodbath' - Motshekga on matric results

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.