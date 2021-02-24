2 people arrested for possession of R2.7m worth of abalone in Brackenfell

Authorities uncovered an illegal abalone drying facility in willow creek during a search and seizure operation on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN – The Hawks have arrested two suspects in possession of abalone worth an estimated R2.7 million in Brackenfell.

The Hawks' Zinzi Hani said, “We’ve found 15,837 units of dried abalone with an estimated street value of more than R2.7 million. Two suspects aged between 26 and 36 were subsequently arrested and are to appear at the Kuils River Magistrate Court on Thursday.”

Earlier this month an explosion at a house in Stellenbosch inadvertently exposed an abalone poaching operation worth just under a million rand.

