Go

Zuma, Thales corruption trial to start on 17 May

State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer said that an agreement had been reached with the lawyers of Jacob Zuma and French arms firm, Thales, for the trial to commence on 17 May.

Jacob Zuma’s legal team and senior State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer exchange a few words in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 23 February 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
19 minutes ago

PIETERMARITZBURG - State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer said that an agreement had been reached with the lawyers of Jacob Zuma and French arms firm, Thales, for the trial to commence on 17 May.

The judge has certified the matter as trial-ready.

Timeline

