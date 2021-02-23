Zuma, Thales corruption trial to start on 17 May

State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer said that an agreement had been reached with the lawyers of Jacob Zuma and French arms firm, Thales, for the trial to commence on 17 May.

The judge has certified the matter as trial-ready.

