Zondo Commission granted 3-month extension

The commission will now have to complete its report by 30 June.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court has granted the state capture commission a three-month extension.

The commission had said it had lost three months due to the COVID-19 hard lockdown.

It will now have to complete its report by 30 June.

Meanwhile, former Transport minister, Dipuo Peters, has told the state capture commission that she did not frustrate the process to appoint a group CEO at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) after Lucky Montana’s resignation.



The state-owned entity went for a long time without a permanent CEO, even though it was losing billions in irregular expenditure.



One of the people appointed was a company secretary.



Peters said that she did not veto the board's decisions on the appointment.

She also said that she did not consult former President Jacob Zuma before making the appointment.

The former minister is also expected to testify about her decision to fire the board.

