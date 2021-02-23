Women’s rights group urges court to deny bail to Tshegofatso Pule's boyfriend

Sisters Keeper spokesperson Botlhale Modisane said Pule’s killing was brutal and Shoba should be denied bail.

JOHANNESBURG - Women’s rights lobby group Sisters Keeper called on the Roodepoort Magistrates Court to deny bail to the boyfriend of the late Tshegofatso Pule.

Ntutuko Shoba appeared in court on Monday after he was arrested last week on suspicion of being the mastermind behind the killing of his girlfriend.

Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep last June.

READ MORE: Tshegofatso Pule's boyfriend charged with her murder

A man hired to kill her has now turned State witness, saying that Shoba ordered a hit on Pule because he did not want his wife to know that she was pregnant.

The accused has been remanded in custody and is expected back in court on 1 March when he will apply for bail.

Sisters Keeper spokesperson Botlhale Modisane said Pule’s killing was brutal and Shoba should be denied bail.

ALSO READ: Tshegofatso Pule’s family: It was painful hearing about what happened to her

“He’s so pompous and there’s so much arrogance that comes with his demeanor. He’s so nonchalant even when there are people who are hurting. There’s no remorse at all.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s uncle said Shoba’s arrest and the confession of a hitman opened old wounds.

“I can only hope we recover as time goes on but it’s going to be a difficult journey.”

Shoba has now officially been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The former minister returns to conclude her testimony on Tuesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.