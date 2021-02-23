SA unemployment rate increased to 32.5% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA

While the results from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2020 showed that the number of employed people increased to 15 million, it also showed that the number of unemployed people increased to 7.2 million.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s unemployment rate increased to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter, according to data from Statistics SA.

According to the expanded definition of unemployment, the rate decreased by 0.5 of a percentage point to 42.6% in the fourth quarter.

The Expanded definition, which includes discouraged and those having other reasons for not searching (e.g. Lockdown), showed 0,5 of a percentage point decrease to 42,6% in Q4:2020 compared to Q3:2020.



