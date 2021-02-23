20°C / 22°C
SA unemployment rate increased to 32.5% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA

While the results from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2020 showed that the number of employed people increased to 15 million, it also showed that the number of unemployed people increased to 7.2 million.

Picture: Flickr.com
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s unemployment rate increased to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter, according to data from Statistics SA.

While the results from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2020 showed that the number of employed people increased to 15 million, it also showed that the number of unemployed people increased to 7.2 million.

According to the expanded definition of unemployment, the rate decreased by 0.5 of a percentage point to 42.6% in the fourth quarter.

