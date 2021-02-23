SA sees third highest employment increase since 2008, QLFS finds

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey has shown that the number of employed persons increased by 333,000 to 15 million, the third-largest increase since the start of the survey in 2008.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite there being more employed people in South Africa during the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the previous one, the unemployment rate still reached record highs.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) has on Tuesday shown that the number of employed persons increased by 333,000 to 15 million, the third-largest increase since the start of the survey in 2008.

But the country clocked the highest unemployment rate since 2008 at 32.5% during the fourth quarter of last year.

While some could be encouraged by the increase in the number of employed people, this means very little to many.

The country has 39.3 million people of working age, who ideally should be absorbed in the labour market if they so seek had the country not been struggling with the joblessness crisis.

The stats indicate that the number of discouraged job seekers, who are counted in the expanded definition of unemployment, increased by 8,7% while those who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement increased by one point one million.

Stats SA has also pointed out that the employment rate has increased in the fourth quarter of each year since 2014 except in 2017.

