Ramaphosa: Rich countries need to donate COVID vaccines to African countries

He was delivering a virtual address to the Global Citizen movement on Tuesday.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa on 28 December 2020. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said rich countries needed to donate vaccines to African countries, which were battling to obtain vaccines.

He was delivering a virtual address to the Global Citizen movement on Tuesday.

“And in this regard, I applaud and support what [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron and [European Commission] president Ursula von der Leyen have called for... that rich countries must donate 5% of their vaccines to needy countries, particularly on our continent - Africa.”

He also said countries needed to share: “Another important step is to enable the transfer of medical technology for the duration of the pandemic. This will allow us to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical products.”

