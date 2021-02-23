Ramaphosa: Rich countries need to donate COVID vaccines to African countries
He was delivering a virtual address to the Global Citizen movement on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said rich countries needed to donate vaccines to African countries, which were battling to obtain vaccines.
“And in this regard, I applaud and support what [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron and [European Commission] president Ursula von der Leyen have called for... that rich countries must donate 5% of their vaccines to needy countries, particularly on our continent - Africa.”
He also said countries needed to share: “Another important step is to enable the transfer of medical technology for the duration of the pandemic. This will allow us to increase the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical products.”
