Peters: Werksmans law firm was also appointed irregularly at Prasa

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said she put a stop to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) investigations into irregular contracts by Werksmans Attorneys because the firm was also appointed irregularly.

While testifying at the state capture commission on Tuesday, she said she understood that the investigations were important to chase wrongdoers, but the board was committing another wrong.

She said she also didn’t get reports as promised on the investigations.

Peters said the contract and investigations had been going on for years and every year it was called unforeseen.

“And in terms of the PMFA, it cannot be at all times unforeseen and unplanned and my concern was can the board regularise this and not create an avenue where it becomes an audit finding. Because that was the issue, chairperson.”

