NC ANC says branch general meetings will only take place once restrictions eased

Provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga has told Eyewitness News the province would not go ahead with the meetings until allowed to do so legally.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape has defended its call for branch executives across the province to invite members to attend branch general meetings at the end of the month.

Provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga has told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that the province would not go ahead with the meetings until allowed to do so legally.

This is in spite of a memo from Ngxanga to regional secretaries in which he instructs all branches, which have to elect new leaders by 1 March, that they should have sent out invitations by Monday this week.

COVID-19 regulations have banned political gatherings, with numerous groupings including political parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters asking government to allow for political activities to resume.

The province is overdue for several conferences including a provincial elective conference, which was initially set for 5 February.

Ngxanga said the ANC in the province just didn't want to be caught sleeping when the go-ahead for political gatherings would be given.

“If the lockdown restrictions are eased, then we will forge ahead but if they are not eased, we will just shift the date back. What we don’t want to do is not plan. We are planning and hoping the restrictions will be eased.”

